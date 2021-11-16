UN asks Dominican Republic to stop deporting pregnant Haitians

Santo Domingo.-The UN called on the Dominican Republic on Tuesday to suspend actions that violate the human rights of the Haitian population, especially the deportations of pregnant women.

The United Nations System, in a statement, expressed its “concern” over the detention and deportation of pregnant women who were seeking or even already receiving care in health centers and hospitals in various regions of the country.

These actions, the statement stressed, “put the physical integrity and life” of these women at risk and violate the process established in national protocols and international conventions and standards on deportation of migrants.

“The United Nations System calls on the State authorities, in charge of applying the decisions made by the National Migration Council, to prevent and suspend actions that violate the human rights of the Haitian population, and to restore respect for human dignity in the application of their immigration and security policies, ” the statement said.