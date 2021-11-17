862 coronavirus cases reported; daily positivity is 11.60%

A total of 862 positive cases for the coronavirus and 4 people who died from the disease was reported this Wednesday, but the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health clarify that only 3 of the deaths correspond to the last 24 hours.

Through the epidemiological bulletin 608, the entity indicates that yesterday 2,353,775 samples were processed to detect the virus and that the daily positivity is 11.60% and the accumulated one is 10.72%.

The report states that the country has accumulated 4,178 people killed by the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.05 percent and mortality per million inhabitants located at 399.87.

In addition, there are 4,533 active cases of the 398,880 registered, with 1,954,895 suspects discharged and 390,169 patients recovered from the disease.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology explains that of the 2261 COVID beds that the Hospital Network has, 569 are occupied, for 25 percent, of the 585 beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that the system has for patients 238 affected by the disease are employed, representing 41 percent.

Meanwhile, of a total of 469 ventilators, 143 people are connected, for 30 percent.

The risk groups continue to be in people who present comorbidities, the official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension the deaths correspond to 24.27 percent, while due to diabetes, 15.15 percent.