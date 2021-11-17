Gov. fires 5 officials from school lunch program

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie) ordered this Wednesday the termination of five officials of that entity after an investigation into the authorization and award of 1,260 suppliers that did not comply with the specifications for the distribution of lunch in public schools.

Fired: José Alejandro Ceballos Paulino, who was serving as director of the Cabinet; the legal officer, Andrés Montero Ferreras, Deiby Villalona de los Santos, in charge of Food Monitoring Management; the person in charge of the Administrative department, Marino Laureano and Jesús Alcántara Alcántara, who served as the person in charge of the Information and Communication Technology Division.