State invests 761 million in PCR tests

Minister says the country has saved five billion pesos in the purchase of these tests.

Timely detection of Covid-19 disease is vital in the treatment and isolation process to stop the spread, so the availability of PCR tests is essential for such management of the virus.

In this sense, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, reported today that the Government has made an investment of 761 million pesos in PCR tests, which are performed free of charge to people and have saved the State five billion pesos in the purchase.

In total, the Doctor Defilló National Laboratory has carried out one million 353 thousand 193 tests, while in the first 16 days of November 89 thousand 468 PCR tests had been carried out.

He explained that there are 650 thousand PCR tests available, and the same number of antigens, which is why he guaranteed the supply in this demand that has been presented in recent weeks.

In these positions, the presence of people who go in search of tests is notorious, whether for their jobs, travel, or a small number who attend due to symptoms.

He attributed the reduction in mortality to more diagnoses (due to the tests carried out), vaccination, booster doses, use of outpatient medications such as Regen-Cov, and the execution of the resolution of the vaccination requirement.

Relaxation of measurements

Rivera alluded to the crowds and the non-use of masks that could be observed in the stadium last night during the Licey and Águilas baseball game.

In the latter, he explained that in order to comply with the measures of mandatory presentation of the vaccination card, distancing and the use of masks, 1,200 inspectors will be distributed as of Friday. “We believe that this measure must be taken so that we can all be calm,” he said.

In addition, he specified that he has seen announcements of different concerts that have not submitted a written communication to that governing body of health, since they must establish health criteria to prevent the spread of Covid-19.