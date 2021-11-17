Think tank rips Dominican Gov.’s deportation policy
Santo Domingo.- After the call made by the United Nations (UN) to the Dominican Government to suspend the deportations of Haitian women in labor for considering them to violate human rights, the Montalvo Center invited the Dominican authorities to resume the policy of relations with Haiti with adherence to legality.
The entity noted that the Dominican Government must act according to the principles of international law and the best diplomatic experience, “resisting the temptation of hasty and violent solutions, but above all unjust, in search of scapegoats to gain political legitimacy.”
The think tank questioned the capacity of the heads of Migration, Interior and Police and the Ministry of Public Health for their pronouncements justifying the deportations, ignoring the international agreements of organizations where the Dominican Republic is a signatory, or worse, ignoring the very legislation created by the Dominican Congress.
The Montalvo Center “invites” the RD to resume relations with Haiti. How can the RD have relations with a country in chaos having a washed up government. It would to be a better policy for the Montalvo Center to offer the RD a suggestion of how to stop “uninvited” Haitians from coming into the country?
The Haitian solution has to enforced at the border.
Some how the Un only seems to criticize only DR. Haiti is a broken country and government and DR had nothing to do with it. The only reason Haiti is able to survive for decades is with the help of DR. They turn a blind eye on that. DR is nice enough to allow their pregnant women give labor in DR hospitals because their bkoken government can’t do that. They don’t see that. And they should not be citizens of DR how that want.
Treating Haitian citizens with dignity is the advantage of the DR, The DR will be blessed. If not, its citizens will suffer the same treatment abroad and it will hurt. Please refrain with your stupide comments that don’t help the situation , we are one people the devil wants to divide us , I love Dominicans just like I love Haitians and all nations. Hate is from the devil and love is from God the Almighty Creator of all things. Jesus coming soon !! Repent from hatred an bigotry embrace God’s love and you will love your neighbors as yourself. Que viva Hispanola!!