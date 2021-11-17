Think tank rips Dominican Gov.’s deportation policy

Santo Domingo.- After the call made by the United Nations (UN) to the Dominican Government to suspend the deportations of Haitian women in labor for considering them to violate human rights, the Montalvo Center invited the Dominican authorities to resume the policy of relations with Haiti with adherence to legality.

The entity noted that the Dominican Government must act according to the principles of international law and the best diplomatic experience, “resisting the temptation of hasty and violent solutions, but above all unjust, in search of scapegoats to gain political legitimacy.”

The think tank questioned the capacity of the heads of Migration, Interior and Police and the Ministry of Public Health for their pronouncements justifying the deportations, ignoring the international agreements of organizations where the Dominican Republic is a signatory, or worse, ignoring the very legislation created by the Dominican Congress.