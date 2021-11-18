Dominican Republic arrests 3 generals

Santo Domingo.- Local media report the arrests of at least three generals and three colonels in 49 raids thus far Thurs., as part of the Gov. corruption scandal, Operation Coral.

The raids took place in Santo Domingo, Santiago and La Vega, headed by lead prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho.

Arrested in addition to Torres of the Dominican Air Force, were the former head of the Specialized Body of Tourist Security (Cestur), General Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola, also Air Force, and General Boanerges Reyes Batista, of the Army of the Dominican Republic.