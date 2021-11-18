Dominican Republic arrests 3 generals
Juan Carlos Torres Robiou.
Santo Domingo.- Local media report the arrests of at least three generals and three colonels in 49 raids thus far Thurs., as part of the Gov. corruption scandal, Operation Coral.
The raids took place in Santo Domingo, Santiago and La Vega, headed by lead prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho.
Arrested in addition to Torres of the Dominican Air Force, were the former head of the Specialized Body of Tourist Security (Cestur), General Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola, also Air Force, and General Boanerges Reyes Batista, of the Army of the Dominican Republic.
These arrests are exposing more evidence of the institutional corruption that plagues the country. Guess what is on the mind of many in the population is how long is the country’s leadership going to scrub soil out of government organizations before the clean shows?