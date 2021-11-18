In Santiago they stopped requesting the vaccination card.

The vaccination card must contain two doses.

Santiago, DR

Except for banking entities, very few commercial establishments and public offices demand vaccination cards from their clients.

Regional Public Health authorities warned that as of December 1, they would toughen their actions to enforce the provision.

When the Public Health resolution came into effect, most businesses in Santiago, such as fabric stores, household appliances, supermarkets, pharmacies, shopping malls, public and private health centers, demanded the document to prove that visitors were vaccinated.

Some establishments hired an extra person who was in charge of demanding the card from their customers at the entrance of the stores.

But since at least a week ago, they discontinued, and many business owners and managers said that this was creating problems with their customers.

As for public offices, also very few are asking for them.

In a tour made by reporters, it was observed that one of the few agencies that are asking for cards from their visitors is Public Health, but other agencies let the resolution go unnoticed.

Regarding financial institutions and cooperatives, it was observed that they continue to be drastic with the requirement of the immunization document from their clients.

With this measure, Public Health seeks to motivate people who have not been immunized to go to the authorized centers and do so.

Despite this, many citizens are still reluctant to get vaccinated.

Nothing in transportation

Also, the collective transport buses discontinued the initiative of demanding vaccination cards from their passengers. Drivers say it is a waste of time and that users were complaining.

Health centers

Private and public health centers do not require the card to enter or be attended to.