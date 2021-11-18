Jailed general ran ‘suspicious’ business

Santo Domingo.- For alleged administrative corruption, several active officers from different military bodies, including three with the rank of general, were arrested as part of the operation “Coral 5G.”

One of the detainees is the general of the Dominican Air Force (FAD), Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, whom prosecutors had in their sights since the Coral case.

Last April, General Torres Robiou had been identified in the file for renting a property at a monthly cost of US$3,000, located in the Balcones del Atlántico condominium, in the province of Samaná. The Public Ministry considered the case “extremely suspicious.”

According to the investigations of the Public Ministry, the apartment is in the name of Único Real State e Inversiones SRL, which is in the name of pastor Rossy Guzmán and her son Tanner Flete Guzmán.

Sole Real State “whitewashed” the alleged illegal activities of those involved in institutions such as the Specialized Body for Tourist Security (Cestur) and the Specialized Body for Presidential Security (Cusep).