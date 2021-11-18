Public Health and MSMEs expect to complete 70% of the population vaccinated against COVID

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, and the president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Ivan García, announced a program called “Safe Christmas Mipymes,” They intend to vaccinate 70% of the Dominican population.

The announcement was made at a press conference, where these authorities indicated that they would request to be vaccinated to microentrepreneurs, collaborators, relatives, and friends.

García stressed that the country must complete getting 70% of the population vaccinated since it is a tourist destination and it is necessary to have a safe Christmas.

Rivera acknowledged that there is still no plan to avoid the increase in positive cases during the holidays.

It was announced that starting next Monday, business people will begin the installation of some 200 vaccination posts and will prioritize the places with the most significant focus of contagion.

The four provinces in which the MSMEs vaccination day will begin are Santo Domingo, La Romana, Santiago and San Cristóbal.

The minister reiterated that from this Friday, 1,200 inspectors would be supervising in all establishments for collective use to guarantee compliance with the resolution that establishes the mandatory nature of the vaccination card.

The official said that this Friday, he will hold a meeting with the president of the Dominican Baseball League, Vitelio Mejía, to ensure compliance with the sanitary protocol inside the stadiums.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Rodríguez, president of the National Federation of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (Fenapyme), commented that this is a wasted pointless effort considering that in many small businesses, such as grocery stores, the vaccination card is not required and the vaccination does not prevent the spread of contagion.

Vaccination posts

In Santo Domingo, these will be installed in the L&R Comercial, Fácil Comercial stores and the Caribe, Cumbre and Hola supermarkets.

In Santiago they will be in Repuestos Santiago, Almacenes Pérez Mata and Supermercados Bohío.

In La Romana it will be in Hipermercados Romana, Orense Plaza and Chiquilandia.

The vaccination posts against the coronavirus in San Cristóbal will be BM Cargo and Ramani Pinturas, and more.