Who speaks for Haiti? Dominican leader asks

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said last night that the fact that 75% of the Haitian nation is in the hands of armed gangs poses a serious threat the Dominican Republic.

The president said that in the face of the crisis in Haiti, the Dominican Republic has sought support in various settings, but that in the case of the United States, their attitude is that they solve the problem and that there be a Haitian dialogue.

“And who is going to do the dialogue. “Barbecue” and the 400 Mawozo. Are you going to talk with them? So our situation is a delicate situation,” said the head of state.

He said that no other government, in recent years, had dedicated so much time to hit and had not had as much information from within Haiti as his government to secure national sovereignty.

“The issue today, gentlemen, is that those who control 75% of Haitian territory are the gangs,” he said.