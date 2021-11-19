All 15 involved in Dominican Larva case off to jail

Santo Domingo.- At the prosecution’s request, the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of San Cristóbal rejected the defense’s motion to nullify pretrial detention in the Larva Case.

The prosecution asked the court that the case be declared complex and that it impose 18 months of pretrial detention for the 15 defendants who were part of a drug trafficking and money laundering network.

Lead prosecutor Ramona Nova said the court rejected the defense motions after the Justice Ministry demonstrated that it had submitted the request for detention in due time.