Coral: Dominican generals embezzled +US$83.0M

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry will request prison for those involved in the military network in the Coral and Coral 5G cases that moved more than RD$4.5 billion (US$83.0 million) in property and financial products and that the case be declared complex.

The Justice Ministry determined that the military network of what it has called a network of administrative corruption, dismantled with the Coral and Coral 5G operations, handled that amount of money for their benefit.

The request will be deposited today with the Office of Permanent Attention of the National District within 48 hours, counting from the moment the first of those involved in the Coral 5G operation was arrested at 10pm Wed..

This operation is the second part of the “Coral” case, headed by Adán Cáceres, former head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep) of former President Danilo Medina, who along with others has been subjected to 18 months of preventive detention.