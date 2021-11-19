Everyone gets infected with Covid-19 in a Santiago school

Santiago, DR

The education authorities temporarily closed the Genaro Pérez school in Santiago after 22 students, teachers, and administrative employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Eight hundred fifty-eight students study at the primary, secondary, and night level specialized for adults Prepare on this campus.

Panic spreads among parents of schoolchildren and staff.

The educational center is one of the most important in the urban area of Santiago and is located between the sectors of Retiro I, II, Ensueño, and Nibaje.

The Public Health authorities carried out 124 Covid-19 tests on students, teachers, and other staff at that school, with at least 22 schoolchildren testing positive.

Likewise, a psychologist and an administrative employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Public Health carries out constant tests in educational centers in Santiago to detect possible cases of Covid-19.

However, in the Genaro Pérez, the authorities carry out tests every week due to its large student population.

Other similar processes were carried out by Public Health authorities at the Rafaela Pérez school in Los Angeles, in Hato mayor, and other schools in this city.