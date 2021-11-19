This is how the last lunar eclipse of the year was seen from Santo Domingo

The early morning could be observed as the last lunar eclipse of the year, which with its 3 hours and 28 minutes of duration, was longer than the previous 580 years.

At the height of the phenomenon, the Earth’s shadow covered more than 97% of the Moon’s surface and acquired a reddish appearance.

Below, we show you how the partial lunar eclipse was captured this morning from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

As reported through his social networks by weather analyst Jean Suriel, the partial phase in the capital city lasted from 3:18 AM to 6:55 AM, and the greatest concealment was recorded at 5:03 AM.

Other countries where it was seen

In addition to the Dominican Republic, the astronomical event was also observed in Mexico, Bogota, Lima, Caracas, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, the United States, Spain, Japan, among other places in the world.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and satellite align, in our eyes, in the sky. The Moon then passes through the shadow of our planet, divided into two parts, the central one, called the umbra, and the outer one, known as the penumbra. The full Moon rises at sunset and is visible throughout the night. In the end, it sets just as the sun rises. None of the other phases have this unique feature. According to NASA, it occurs because the Moon is directly opposite the sun in the sky when the Moon is full.