Abinader starts reconstruction of highway in SW
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Sun. broke ground for the reconstruction of the Barahona-Enriquillo highway (southwest), with an initial budget of about RD$1.5 billion (US$57 million).
Accompanied by the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, the president said the work was demanded by residents for years.
Statement from the Presidency: The highway will serve to activate the interprovincial trade of Barahona, Bahoruco and Pedernales, and will allow the agricultural products of the region to be transported more quickly and safely to the large urban centers.
Highway improvements are welcome by all. The Bani bypass highway and this reconstruction will make traveling to the SW much easier and less demanding from the east. The economies and well-being of the local populations will advance resulting from the benefits of an improved road network.