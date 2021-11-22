Abinader starts reconstruction of highway in SW

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Sun. broke ground for the reconstruction of the Barahona-Enriquillo highway (southwest), with an initial budget of about RD$1.5 billion (US$57 million).

Accompanied by the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, the president said the work was demanded by residents for years.

Statement from the Presidency: The highway will serve to activate the interprovincial trade of Barahona, Bahoruco and Pedernales, and will allow the agricultural products of the region to be transported more quickly and safely to the large urban centers.