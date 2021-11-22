Abinader to visit Dominican generals’ crime scene

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will visit today Monday the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep), the military unit at the center of the Operation Coral corruption scandal.

Several generals and senior officials from the previous management of that body are in custody.

The president’s visit is scheduled for 5pm at Cusep’s premises, located in Gazcue.

Last April Anticorruption (Pepca) launched Operation Coral in which Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, former head of Cusep during the Government of Danilo Medina, was arrested.

Last week the Operation Coral 5G, Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, former head of the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (Cestur), was also arrested.