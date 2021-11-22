Generals sought a 3rd agency to milk the State

Santo Domingo.- The Public Ministry alleges that in the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani), during the administration of Greybby Cuello, the same criminal structure that existed in the Specialized Body for Tourist Security (Cestur) and in the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep).

This according to the request for pretrial detention against the defendants of Operation Coral 5G, in which the prosecutors ask for 18 months of preventive detention and that the case be declared complex.

This document indicates that Cuello, wife of the former director of Cestur and involved in the operation, Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, tried by various means to install a group of soldiers in Conani, led by Rafael Núñez de Aza.

They received from 2,000 pesos or up to 10,000 pesos.