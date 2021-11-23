After station melee, is SD Metro a hotbed of contagion?

After registering today a tumult of people trying to access the Santo Domingo Metro mass transport service, the question arises as to whether it would have become a source of contagion.

With half masks, without distancing, and with kilometer lines, this is how the entrance area to the María Montez Station located at kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway with Gregorio Luperón Avenue appeared.

The accumulation of people occurred when the agents of the Specialized Corps for Metro Security (CESMET) required the presentation of the vaccination card and the identity card as established by Resolution No. 000048 of the Ministry of Public Health.

The CESMET officials proceeded to close the access doors, which further exacerbated the situation, violating all the norms and protocols previously established to prevent the spread of the virus.

This situation forces the Ministry of Health to place inspectors at each station to guarantee the distancing and compliance with the measures.

Continuing this type of action makes it impossible to reduce new infections of Covid-19.

So far, the Office for the Reordering of Transport ( OPRET ) has not referred to the situation in the early hours of the morning of this Tuesday, November 23.

The health minister, Daniel Rivera, has reiterated on several occasions that in the current circumstances, citizens should not lower their guard but rather strengthen the existing ones, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

The presentation of the vaccination card is mandatory to enter spaces such as shopping malls, banks, schools, universities, work areas, and public transport.

Christmas

Rivera reiterated yesterday that the measures to be taken with a view to the Christmas festivities would depend a lot on the behavior of the coronavirus in the population throughout this week. Still, he announced that the infection rate was decreasing.