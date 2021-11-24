705 kilos cocaine seized in San Pedro de Macoris

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) informed that the 675 packages seized last Tuesday during a maritime interdiction operation near San Pedro de Macoris coast tested positive for cocaine.

According to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) analysis, the 675 packages seized inside a speedboat had a total weight of 705.37 kilograms of cocaine.

Three Dominicans and a Venezuelan are being held in prison for the case. At the same time, the investigative process is being extended to determine if others are involved in this international drug trafficking network.

This operation was carried out in collaboration with the Dominican Republic Navy, State intelligence agencies, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, covering several nautical miles southeast of the province mentioned above. They intercepted the occupants of a speedboat, which would have arrived in the country from South America.

In operation, which lasted a little more than 12 hours, the authorities boarded the 23-foot long boat, without a name or registration number, inside which 27 sacks containing the packages, wrapped in adhesive tape, were seized.

They also confiscated 15 bottles of fuel, two outboard motors, radio navigation equipment, a Browning pistol, a nine-millimeter caliber with a magazine and five capsules, a cooler with water and food, among other evidence.

The DNCD also indicated that they had seized almost 22 tons of cocaine, marijuana, crack, ecstasy, and other controlled substances so far this year.