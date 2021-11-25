Dominican Republic’s last chance with Odebrecht bribe case

Santo Domingo. – The judges of the First Collegiate Court of the National District will read this Thursday, in its entirety, the sentence that convicted Ángel Rondón and Víctor Díaz in the case of the Odebrecht US$92 million in bribes, and will leave open the term for those who did not agree with the decision can be appealed.

The judges Giselle Méndez, Tania Yunes and Jissel Naranjo will read the sentence at 3:00 in the afternoon, in a hearing for codefendants Rondón, Díaz Rúa, Conrado Pittaluga, Tommy Galán, Andrés Bautista and Juan Roberto Rodríguez.

The case is handled by the Special Prosecutor for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho.