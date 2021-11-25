Is ‘Slammin’ Sammy close to the slammer?

Santo Domingo.- Former Major League Baseball player Sammy Sosa arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon with his lawyer Emery Rodríguez to be questioned for the third time, in connection to the sting, Operation Octopus.

Upon his arrival, along with his lawyer and brother, “Slammin’ Sammy” only uttered “Nothing has happened gentlemen, God bless you.”

Sosa was summoned by lead prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho, who are conducting the investigation.