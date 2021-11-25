Wilson Camacho: “In the Dominican Republic there are no longer untouchables”

“No one will be above the law.”

Santo Domingo, DR

The head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, assured no longer untouchables in the Dominican Republic and that no one is above the law.

“There is one thing that has to be clear, gentlemen, in the Dominican Republic there are no longer untouchables, no one is above the law and anyone who the Public Prosecutor’s Office has evidence that they committed a crime, will be brought before the courts,” Camacho said.

After leaving the courtroom, the deputy attorney general spoke where the coercive measures of the 13 accused in Operation Coral 5G were being heard, which was postponed until this Tuesday at 9:00 am.

Camacho also indicated that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has always been ready to hear this coercive measure.

The measure was postponed because one of the accused does not have a defense attorney, and the court, to protect the right of defense, decided to postpone the hearing for Tuesday, November 30.

The investigation continues

“To the extent that evidence is collected, any person who is found to have committed a criminal offense will be presented and brought forth. As it is an open investigation, searches and interrogations may continue,” assured Camacho.