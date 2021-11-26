Diseases; Health system reports 2,455 cases of dengue fever

The health system records 2,455 cases of dengue, a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

In 2020, for the same date, the system had a record of 3,714 dengue cases.

More than 80% of the cases are under 15 years of age. The data are contained in the 43rd-week bulletin issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, with a one-month delay in the registration.

The registration date whose cutoff is October 30, 2021. As of epidemiological week 43, 105 probable cases of this disease were reported, of which 54%, 57 out of 105, are distributed by the municipality of residence. In Santo Domingo East 15 cases, Santo Domingo North, 15, Santo Domingo de Guzman, 8, Santo Domingo West, 7, Azua, 6 and Bani 6 cases of the viral disease. Likewise, 64%, that is, 67 of the 105 cases, correspond to men aged 19 years. The system registers 17 deaths; in 2020, there were 33 deaths.