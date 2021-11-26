Ex Dominican Health chief in US$54.8M scandal

Santo Domingo.- The Accounts Chamber issued this November 24, 2021 a resolution in accordance with the 2021-003 audit that approves the report of the special investigation carried out into the emergency process for the repair and maintenance of some 56 hospitals.

The audit was under the MISPAS reference draw modality -CCC-PU-2013-08 during the government of former president Danilo Medina and the then health minister, Lorenzo “Freddy” Hidalgo.

The documentation containing the investigation signed by the president of the Dominican public health inspection body, Janel Andrés Ramírez Sánchez, and the plenary session of that body indicates serious irregularities committed in the 2013 Public Health management.

Among the results obtained by the Chamber of Accounts, it establishes that emergency contracts were made without an expert report to justify them, of RD$3.07 billion (US$54.8 million). Also contracts without a security policy for the offer, for an amount of RD$2.9 billion.