More than 4,200 deaths from the virus in the country

Santo Domingo, DR

At a time when the world is reacting with concern to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa, which the World Health Organization baptized with the name of Omicron, the Dominican Republic experienced yesterday one of the most crowded days of the year, the Black Friday or “Black Friday.”

This affluence of people in the main commercial arteries of the country occurred at a time when the Public Health authorities registered a reduction in the number of contagions, 508 in the last hours, but with five deaths, reaching 4,202 deaths in a little more than a year and eight months since the first case was detected in the country.

Also, it is warned that the restrictions for the Christmas holidays will depend on the rate of contagion that occurs in the coming days. Of the five deaths due to coronavirus, two happened in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 508 new infections were recorded out of 9,547 samples processed, placing the daily positivity at 8.29%.

To date, the number of infections is 406,021, of which 3,946 are active cases.

Hospitalizations

Yesterday, 433 people were hospitalized in standard covid beds for 19%; 195 in Intensive Care Units, equivalent to 33%, and 137 patients connected to ventilators, equal to 29%.

Provinces with the most cases

Of the 508 new infections, the National District registered 98, and Santo Domingo province 97, followed by Santiago with 72; Espaillat with 44; Valverde 37 and Barahona with 29.

Risk groups

Young people continue their contagion scale upwards, with 44,803 under 20 years of age having contracted the coronavirus, while 1,645 health care workers and 1,586 pregnant women added to the statistics.