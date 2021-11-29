Audit further sinks ex Dominican leader’s siblings

Santo Domingo.- The Accounts Chamber’s recent audits have further aggravated the criminal situation of Juan Alexis Medina and other officials arrested during Operation Octopus and accused of creating a network of corruption that benefited from their links with the Danilo Medina’s government to steal public funds from different institutions.

The overseer has sent to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), the reports in which serious irregularities are evidenced in Alexis Medina’s contracts with the Office of Supervisory Engineers of Works of the State (Oisoe), as well as in emergency processes to repair 56 hospitals in 2013.

The findings that also compromise the criminal responsibility of other former officials, such as the case of Freddy Hidalgo and Francisco Pagán, could be included by Pepca in its investigation to close the first stage of Operation Octopus and present its formal accusation next Friday 3 December, the date on which the term granted by Judge Yanibet Rivas, of the Third Investigative Court of the National District, expires to conclude the investigation.