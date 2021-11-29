High Court: prostitution is legal, pimping is not

Santo Domingo.- The Second Chamber of the Supreme Court established that Dominican legislation does not punish or sanction prostitution, but only those who exploit it and benefit from it, under Article 334 of the Penal Code.

The jurisprudence establishes that there may be many causes or circumstances by which people who engage in pimping are compelled to appear before a trial, this is not a reason so that it cannot be demonstrated with other means of evidence if a person or a certain group of people or institution engages in pimping.

By means of ruling no. 001-022-2021-SSEN-00872 dated August 31, 2021, repealed the contested sentence due to a lack of the required evidence.