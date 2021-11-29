ONAMET forecasts rain and cloudy skies in the afternoon

Greater Santo Domingo will be mostly sunny with isolated clouds during the day.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts rains for the afternoon of this Monday in different parts of the country, the product of a high-pressure system that remains over the region.

In the morning hours, the meteorological conditions will remain “stable.” However, as the day progresses, cloud increases will appear in the north, northeast, the eastern plain, the border area, and the Central Mountain Range.

Greater Santo Domingo will be mostly sunny with isolated clouds during the day. It is expected that during the night and early morning next Tuesday, there will be pleasant temperatures, with the maximum between 29ºC and 31ºC and the minimum between 20ºC and 22ºC.

For the rest of the country, the approximate maximum temperature will range between 31ºC and 33ºC, while the minimum will be between 22ºC and 24ºC.

Onamet expects that next Tuesday; there will be a slight increase in humidity and rainfall in the morning and the afternoon.