The Omicron variant has different symptoms than other covid strains.

The vaccine and the mask are the main tools in the face of this new variant

Santo Domingo, DR

The symptoms presented by the new variant of coronavirus detected in South Africa are different from other strains predominated in the pandemic, which could cause people to be confused and not seek medical assistance in time.

According to the explanations of Dr. Evangelina Soler, president of the Dominican Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery, the Omicron variant usually presents with muscle pain, general malaise. Still, the characteristic symptoms of lack of smell and taste are not so present as the previous strains of the coronavirus.

“We are struck by the fact that in the cases studied of the isolates in South Africa, the presentation symptoms are different from the usual ones of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he said.

He said that the new variant of “concern,” Ómicron, has mutations as its main characteristics, which makes it more dangerous from the point of view of contagion, “because even people who are vaccinated and who have already been given the covid are at risk of suffering from this new variant.”

The clinical presentation is milder, which could cause people to become confused and seek medical help a little later, he warned.

It usually presents with muscle pain and general malaise, but the characteristic symptoms of lack of smell and taste are not as present as previous coronavirus strains.

The mask and the vaccine

The specialist called on the population to complete their vaccination schedule and to use the mask correctly.

“It is important that the population recognizes the fundamental role that the mask plays, which is decisive, and although mutations may impact those already vaccinated, it is important to maintain their vaccination scheme, because despite the fact that they can be infected, those already infected have less risk of facing a serious disease, “he says.

He added that the contagion is more significant in this new variant, according to the experts who have reviewed the first cases associated with this strain, so it is essential to consider that Ómicron is within the concern for its degree of affection.