According to Marrero in a press release, Pierluisi’s commitments under his administration “is to promote economic, commercial and business exchange between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in order to establish an agenda for the future” and socio-economic development of the island.

“We will strengthen the ties that unite us, strengthening efforts to work towards common goals and face the challenges of the new economic realities,” said Marrero.

Marrero added that his plan in the Dominican Republic would include a meeting with the Dominican President, Luis Abidaner, as well as formal visits to Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, the Director of Immigration of the Dominican Republic, the Mixed Commission of Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, among others.

Another part of the plan will include exchanges with a delegation of 20 Puerto Rican companies from various economic sectors, led by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel Cidre.

Marrero pointed out that this initiative is a strategic union. Therefore, they will listen to proposals, ideas, and needs to achieve initiatives and projects that benefit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.