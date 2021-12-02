Centers have 1,639 unoccupied beds for Covid patients

Santo Domingo, DR

The reduction in the cases and incidence of Covid-19 registered by most of the country’s provinces is reflected in the decrease in the demand for hospitalizations, yesterday placing the occupation of beds for patients with the disease at 17% of the enabled by the health system.

This is reflected in the epidemiological report number 622 issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health, where 379 patients hospitalized in regular Covid-19 beds are registered, both in the public network and in private health facilities, which occupy 17% of the 2,261 enabled beds.

A higher occupancy is reported in intensive care beds, but with a downward trend. The number of patients admitted yesterday was 179, equivalent to 31% of the 585 beds enabled for the care of patients in critical or complex conditions health because of illness.

Of this, 116 patients were under ventilation for the 25% occupancy of the 469 ventilators available in the country.

Six deaths

Yesterday six new deaths were reported from Covid-19, raising official national records to 4,210 deaths from the pandemic.

However, the number of positive cases remains low, registering 223 new cases captured in the last 24 hours in yesterday’s report. There are 2,614 active cases, and the accumulated positive diagnoses in the country are 407,474, with 400,650 recovered.

Doctors Ronald Skewes and Eladio Pérez, Director of Epidemiology and Vice Minister of Collective Health, respectively, affirmed that all the virus indicators have decreased in recent weeks. They explained that during the four peaks that the virus has had in the country, the positivity of the last four weeks had been 39.29% in the first, 25% in the second, 18% in the third, and 10% in the last.