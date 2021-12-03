Jorge Marte: “It is almost a certainty that there will be a fourth dose”

The medical director of the Center for Diagnosis and Advanced Medicine and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT), Dr. Jorge Marte, explained that applying a fourth dose of mutation is necessary due to the uncertainty and risk of mutation vaccine against covid-19 or, perhaps, additional ones.

“It’s almost certainly that you’re going to need not only a fourth dose but, perhaps, who knows the number of doses after the third. But what we still do not know is when it is time for the fourth dose, “said Dr. Marte with the television program “Hoy Mismo Matinal.”

He explained that he is sure that the history and concern about the coronavirus will not disappear with just three injections of the covid vaccine.

He mentioned the mutation capabilities of the virus and new variants, such as omicron, which are reasons to consider further doses of the vaccine.

He indicated that authorities in the field, such as the infectious disease specialist in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have expressed that the three doses raised are not effective in the face of the evolution of the virus.

Marte explained that the combination of vaccines, such as two doses of Sinovac and 1 one Pfizer, can significantly increase the number of antibodies to fight the virus. That is why future doses of the vaccine could keep the body full of these antibodies to prevent future mutations.

However, he said it is “unclear” when it is the right time to apply more than three doses of vaccines because the research has not yet been concluded.

HeteroVacRD Results

It is recalled that yesterday the special advisor of the ministry for the response of COVID-19, Dr. Eddy Pérez Then, presented those of the study on the evaluation of booster doses (third dose)applied in the Dominican Republic, HeteroVacRD.

He indicated that the Dominican Republic is the country with the highest rate of application of the third dose of the vaccine globally, with 12 applications per 100 inhabitants.

According to the data, the participants reported no symptoms after 28 days after vaccination.