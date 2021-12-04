Bulletin #625: The covid-19 situation in the Dominican Republic

The Ministry of Public Health communicated Saturday through bulletin # 625 that 6,301 SARS COV-2 samples were processed yesterday, of which 3 27 were new positive cases. There have been no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The report indicates that the Dominican Republic has accumulated a total of 4,212 people killed by the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.03 percent and mortality per million inhabitants located at 403.12

He adds that the daily positivity is 8.25 %, and that of the last four weeks is 6.69 percent.

In addition, 2,317 cases of the 408,245 registered are active, with 2,068,814 discarded and 401,716 patients recovered from the disease.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology explains that of the 2,261 COVID beds that the Hospital Network has, 339 are occupied, for 15 percent, of the 585 beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that the system has for patients 156 affected by the disease are employed, which represents 27 percent. Meanwhile, out of 469 system fans, 95 people are connected, for 20 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people with comorbidities; the official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension, the deaths correspond to 24.07 percent, while due to diabetes, 15.03 percent.

Similarly, it establishes that 1,587 women in a state of pregnancy affected by the coronavirus are 1,587, health workers 1,649, and those under 20 years of age 45,197.

The authorities continue their call to the public not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, continue with the vaccination process and maintain hygiene measures, and establish protocols as the only way to prevent its spread.