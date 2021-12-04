House by house, this is how the vaccination against Covid will be carried out.

he Public Health authorities hope that, with the intensification of the house-to-house vaccination campaign against Covid-19, the country will reach the goal of immunizing 70% of its population.

Santo Domingo, DR

The provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Cristobal concentrate the most significant number of people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, revealed yesterday by the Minister of Public Health.

Dr. Daniel Rivera informed that the strategy of going house to house will be intensified to reach 5.6% of the population, some 420 thousand people, who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

People who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus for the country to immunize 70% of its target population.

He said that the timely actions of the Government have resulted in a significant drop in the leading indicators of the behavior of the virus in the country, including the lowest lethality compared to other countries.

“The wise decisions of the Government headed by Luis Abinader have allowed us to exhibit excellent indicators today, but we still need to reach the highest vaccination rate and for this it will be necessary to go knocking on doors from house to house,” indicated Dr. Rivera during his speech at the IV International Congress of Critical Medicine and Intensive Care 2021 (COCECATI) and the Congress of the Central American and Caribbean Consortium of Intensive Care, which is being held in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province.

5.6 million vaccinated

To date, the National Vaccination Plan registers 5,610,578 people in the country with two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, while 6,881,125 have the first dose.

According to the research results, the booster or third dose, HeteroVacRD, presented in the country this week, guarantees higher levels of protection and has been applied to 1,348,899 people.

TWO DEAD

289 infections

Yesterday, the country reported two new deaths and the registration of 289 new positive cases of the Covid-19 virus detected in the last 24 hours and a reduction in the percentage of hospitalizations due to the disease.

Yesterday, 6,946 laboratory samples were processed, of which 289 were positive.