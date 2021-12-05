Weather conditions for today

In the first hours of the day, some clouds are observed that could cause weak and isolated rains towards provinces on the Atlantic coast such as La Altagracia El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, and María Trinidad Sánchez, caused by the transport of cloudiness generated by the wind from the east to our territory, as reported by the National Meteorology Office. (ONAMET)

Onamet explained that this pattern is expected to prevail the rest of the day and night hours, where occasional clouds will continue accompanied by scattered rains towards provinces in the north, northeast, southeast, and the Central mountain range. Meanwhile, rainfall will be much scarcer for the rest of the country, and a clear environment with little rain will prevail.

Temperatures will continue to be pleasant at night and early morning, mainly in the mountainous areas due to the time of year.

National District: Partly cloudy at times and isolated rains.

Santo Domingo Norte: Partly cloudy at times and scattered rains.

Santo Domingo West: Partly cloudy at times and isolated rains.

Santo Domingo East: Partly cloudy at times and isolated rains.

Great Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 29 ° C and 31 ° C, the minimum between 20 ° C and 22 ° C.

Beginning of the week

Monday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with weak and scattered rains towards localities in the north, northeast, southeast, and the Central mountain range in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Partly cloudy at times with weak and isolated rains in the afternoon.

National District: Partly cloudy at times with weak and isolated rains in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy at times with weak and isolated rains to the northeast, southeast, and the Central mountain range.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Scattered clouds.

National District: Scattered clouds.