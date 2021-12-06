Everyone traveling to the United States from today has to meet these requirements

Santo Domingo, DR

From this Monday, all those who travel to the United States, from children over two years old, must comply with the new sanitary measures to counteract the coronavirus and, above all, the new Ómicron variant.

The first is that everyone must present the negative results of a COVID-19 viral test, either antigens or PCR, but taken one day before the expected arrival in the United States. Until today, results from up to 72 hours before were accepted.

Vaccinations are mandatory, but it has a specific component; the date applied to the traveler must be at least 14 days before the trip. “They will also be required to confirm in the form of an affidavit that the information they submit is true.”

This must be stated on the vaccination card to be presented before boarding the plane, as specified in the statement published on the website of the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic.

“Foreign travelers will need to be on full vaccination schedule and provide documentation of vaccination status before boarding the plane.”

A person is considered fully vaccinated in the following cases: two weeks (14 days) after receiving the dose of an accepted single-dose vaccine.

For those who have a vaccine that requires two doses, the last one should have received it at least two weeks before leaving.

“2 weeks (14 days) after completing the vaccination schedule with an accepted COVID-19 vaccine (not placebo) in a clinical trial,” is a requirement of the US authorities.

In addition, after completing the vaccination schedule with a Novavax (or Covavax) COVID-19 vaccine (not placebo) in the phase 3 clinical trial.

If you are one of those who completed the vaccination schedule with two different vaccines, the statement states that “2 weeks (14 days) after receiving 2 doses of any combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered in an interval of at least 17 days “

“If you don’t meet these requirements, you do NOT have full vaccination. Even if you have suffered from COVID and have only been given one dose of the 2-dose vaccines, it is not considered a complete schedule in the United States, “ the US Embassy said in the statement.

Below we reproduce part of the communiqué where it indicates what the exceptions to these provisions are:

–Exceptions to this policy will be minimal: Under the age of 18.

Due to medical prescription, people who cannot receive the vaccine.

–Emergency travelers who do not have access to the vaccine.

–Foreign travelers who have been to one of the 33 previously restricted countries will no longer be required to obtain National Interest Exceptions (NIEs) to travel.

–Accepted vaccines will include those approved or authorized by the FDA, as well as vaccines with a World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list (EUL). See the CDC page for the updated list of accepted vaccines.

–.Cdc does not recommend using COVID-19 vaccine combinations in the primary schedule. However, these strategies are becoming more prevalent in many countries outside the United States. Therefore, to interpret vaccination records for travel to the United States, CDC will consider accepted COVID-19 vaccine combinations valid.

–.Concerning testing, those travelers who have the full vaccination schedule must also show a negative test carried out no more than one day before the trip. That includes all travelers: US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals.

– Unvaccinated travelers, whether US citizens, lawful permanent residents, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals, will be required to show documentation of a negative test performed no later than one day before travel. For more information, visit state.gov.