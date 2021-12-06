Low level of hospitalization due to Covid-19 gives a break to health workers

Santo Domingo, DR

The health facilities that make up the Covid-19 network in Greater Santo Domingo, which during the entire course of the pandemic have had the most significant demand for medical attention, reaching the point of overflowing their capacity at times, are currently registering a very low number of patients in both their regular and intensive care beds.

Yesterday, in public and private health centers authorized to treat patients with the disease, 83 of the 538 beds available for patients with Covid-19 and 73 of the 323 intensive care beds available were occupied, according to official monitoring.

Of the total admissions, 41 patients remained in public hospitals and 42 in private clinics, with an average occupancy rate of 11% and 24% of their installed capacity, respectively, in regular beds. In Intensive Care Units of the metropolitan area, 31 patients were admitted yesterday in public network centers and 42 in private ones, with 15% and 38% occupancy.