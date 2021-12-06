Nothing stops Haitians in their goal to reach the Dominican Republic

The military tries, day by day, to control the entry of Haitians through Dajabón. LD

The justification: Many Haitian citizens affirm that they risk entering the Dominican Republic, by any means, because they can no longer live in their country due to violence, insecurity, and unemployment.

Mao, Valverde, DR

Hundreds of Haitians make pilgrimages on foot from localities of the North, Northeast, and Northwest of Haiti, trying to reach the border and reach “the Dominican dream.”

Listín Diario obtained that many of them, detained by members of the Fourth Brigade of the Army, told their experiences lived to reach Dominican territory.

They said that they travel many kilometers on foot. But, at the same time, they complained that the few resources they have at their disposal have to give them to the poteas or potiás, as the traffickers of persons on the Haitian border are known.

“They are triple victims; they get sick on the way to the Dominican border, the traffickers get hold of many of them and if they manage to cross the border, the guard catches them and sends them back.” Human rights activist Antoine Joseph said.

When they reach the borderline of their country, near the Dominican Republic, many fall into the traps of the poteas.

Those who manage to enter the country also pilgrimage on foot, penetrating mountains and uninhabited roads to reach cities such as Mao, Santiago, Monte Cristi, and others.

Once in Santiago, one of the favorite destinations, many stay in that city. Still, some go to Santo Domingo, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Bonao, and other places where they have relatives.

The immigrants regret that their situation has been complicated by the constant operations carried out by the Dominican Republic Army members in the Northwest and border zone.

Last Saturday, members of the Fourth Infantry Brigade of the Dominican Army apprehended 39 women, some pregnant, and 59 men from the neighboring country who crossed to this side of the border illegally.

The undocumented foreigners were arrested by troops of the Tenth Army Battalion, based in Dajabón, in the communities of Cañongo and Carbonera, communities of the provinces of Dajabón and Montecristi.

With these actions, the number of undocumented immigrants detained from September to December 2, 2009, trying to cross the border has reached 16,000.

The commander of the Fourth Brigade of the Army based in Mao, colonel German Rosario Perez, informed Listin Diario that the arrested immigrants were handed over to the Migration Department for the corresponding purposes.

He underlined that the actions were carried out according to the intentions of Major General Julio Ernesto Florian Perez, general commander of the Army, in response to the instructions of Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, Minister of Defense.

He communicated that these operations aim to control illegal migration and maintain security in the area under his responsibility.

Their misfortunes

They live locked up

The Haitians consulted say that at present, in their country, “you cannot go out in the streets, for anything they rob you, kill you, or kidnap you.”

With tears streaming down her face, Solange Agustin says that she does not want to return to Haiti.

She and other Haitians begged the military to have mercy and not send them back to their country because it would mean sending them to their death if they fell into the hands of the gangs.