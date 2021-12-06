Octopus case: deadline to unseal indictments

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry has everything ready to submit Monday a formal accusation before Judge Yanibet Rivas of the National District, against Alexis Medina Sánchez and the other accused of corruption and money laundering in the Octopus Case, as announced by Anticorruption (Pepca) Prosecutor Wilson Camacho.

After an extension of four months given to the Justice Ministry, to continue looking for evidence in the process that is being followed for corruption, today the deadline to present the accusation ends.

For this case, they are serving pretrial detention in Najayo prison, as well as Alexis Medina, the alleged leader of the network and brother of former president Danilo Medina; Fernando Rosa, former president of the Reformed Companies Patrimonial Fund (Fonper), and the alleged front men José Santana Carmona and Wacal Méndez Pineda.