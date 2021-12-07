Deaths from Covid are concentrated in 7 provinces

Santo Domingo, DR

The National District and six provinces of the country accumulate 3,075 deaths from Covid-19 of the 4,212 deaths registered by the epidemiological surveillance system of the country during the year and nine months of incidence of the pandemic in the national territory.

Those demarcations are the province of Santo Domingo with the registry of 850 deceased; the National District with 662 deaths; Santiago with the notification of 654 deaths; Duarte, the epicenter of the first major outbreak of the pandemic with 237 deaths; San Cristóbal with 235 deaths; La Vega with 226 and La Romana with 211 cases of deaths registered due to the Covid-19 disease.

Meanwhile, the country continues to register a low incidence of the Covid-19 virus today, after the peak presented in October and November.

Yesterday’s epidemiological report does not report any mortality due to the disease and records 232 new positive cases captured in a total of 4,704 samples processed in the last 24 hours.

Of every 100 samples processed, only 7.17 were positive for the virus, placing the positivity of the last four weeks at 6.50 percent.

Hospitalizations

Patients requiring hospitalizations have also decreased in recent weeks.

Yesterday the system reported 325 patients admitted for an occupation of 14% of the enabled beds. In contrast, in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 156 patients were reported for a 27% occupation. In comparison, 99 patients are connected to ventilators, representing a 21% occupancy of the equipment enabled for patients with the disease.

Bulletin 627 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) indicates the provinces of Santiago, Valverde, the National District, and San José de Ocoa as having the highest incidence in cases registered in the last 24 hours.

1,909

Active cases of coronavirus

Active cases were down to 1,909 people with the virus, and those recovered rose to 402,627. The total number of cases registered in the country is 408,748 positive diagnoses.

Young people infected

The country has to date 45,284 children under 20 years of age who have received a positive diagnosis of the virus; 1,587 pregnant women and 1,650 health workers.