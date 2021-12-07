Dominican Gov. yanks 2 ministers from the same post

Santo Domingo.-The government’s wager on the Ministry of Youth have ended in check mate: two incumbents dismissed in a year and three months, after alleged irregularities were pointed out in their tenures.

The first to assume the position was Kinsberly Taveras Duarte, appointed on August 16, 2020 by decree 324-20 after being announced for the position on July 23 of that year, when then-president-elect Luis Abinader formed his cabinet.

The choice of Taveras Duarte was praised, her academic and political trajectory was highlighted. A chemical engineer graduated cum laude, specialized in renewable energies, and who was the youngest municipal director in the country when she won the elections in La Guáyiga (Pedro Brand municipality, Santo Domingo province), in 2010, at the age of December 2020 and was substituted by Luz del Alba Jiménez, 22.

Alleged irregularities were the reason for their firing in both cases.