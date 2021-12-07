US praises Dominicans’ war on corruption

Washington.- The United States will support the Dominican Republic with pilot programs that will determine best practices for future interagency cooperation.

The country was mentioned in the United States’ Anti-Corruption Strategy, in which it is established as a fundamental interest for American national security.

The document, dated December 2021 and signed by the White House, defines corruption

that “corrodes” public trust and fuels “popular cynicism” towards effective governance.

As for the Dominican Republic, the North American strategy mentions that with the objective of “improving coordination and risk analysis in foreign assistance,” it will implement pilot programs as a “proof of concept” to determine the best practices for future inter-institutional collaboration.

These pilot programs will also be conducted to examine the use of foreign aid to combat corruption, and to pursue innovation, experimentation, adaptation, and reflection on existing approaches.

In this section, called “pilot programs to effect changes,” the Democratic Republic of the Congo is mentioned in conjunction with the Dominican Republic.

To carry out the mission, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has made available funds to explore analysis, design and programming models in collaboration with US interagency agents. “To help shape the analyzes above, the United States government will continue to implement pilot programs in the Dominican Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a ‘proof of concept’ to determine best practices for future interagency collaboration in the use of foreign aid to combat corruption, and pursue innovation, experimentation, adaptation and reflection on existing approaches,” the document states.

This document is published days before the Summit for Democracy will take place virtually, was convened by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on August 11, and will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies and “will provide a platform for leaders to assume commitments to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.”

y was created after Biden, on June 3 of this year, established the fight against corruption as a topic of interest.

Then after writing the First National Security Study Memorandum (NSSM-1), US federal departments and agencies conducted an interagency review to “identify and try to rectify persistent gaps in the fight against corruption.”

This strategy establishes how the US will prevent, limit and respond to corruption crimes at the national and international level.