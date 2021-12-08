Dominican Republic ‘Octopus’ case back in court today

Santo Domingo.- The complexity of the corruption network allegedly established by Alexis Medina and others brought to justice as a result of Operation Octopus led the Anticorruption (Pepca) prosecutor to delay filing the accusation involving over US$50 million.

Pepca director Wilson Camacho, assured that the accusation will be presented within the period established in the Criminal Procedure Code.

He justified that the time taken by the large team of prosecutors and specialists working on the case has been necessary to present a strong accusation in court.

“This will result in a hermetic accusation that will be presented before the courts to pay with another compelling case, in evidentiary terms of the fight against impunity,” said Camacho.