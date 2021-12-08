More ‘irregularities,’ this time US$2.0M+

Santo Domingo.- An unjustified emergency procedure for RD$108.1 million (US$2.0 million) and advance payments without manufacturer certification, are two of the multiple irregularities detected by the Accounts Chamber in a purchases made by the Ministry of Education from 2018 to 2020.

The Minerd audit found that the institution paid “excessive amounts” without documentation that justifies those disbursements, in favor of the company Suim Suplidores Institucionales Mendez, SRL to allegedly supply equipment to the Hogar Escuela Nuevo Amanecer.

The Chamber of Accounts revealed that the supplier company generated profits of RD$90,235,130, and that goods not included in the institution’s annual purchase plan were acquired for RD$108,092,842.