After 5 days without deaths, Public Health reported 2 deaths from Covid

The Ministry of Public Health reported that 258 new cases were reported positive for the COVID-19 virus (SARS COV-2) yesterday. In addition, two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, after five days without fatalities from the virus.

The 630 bulletin issued this Thursday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) reports that 3,117 of ‘ Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) were made of these processed samples. Santo Domingo, the National District, and Santiago remain demarcations with the highest cases of the disease, with 58, 58, and 42, respectively.

The report highlights that, to date, the Dominican Republic has 1,742 active cases, 409,490 registered, with 403,534 patients recovered from the disease, and 2,082,484 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital occupation

The Hospital Network has 2,261 COVID beds, of which 292 are occupied, for 13 percent, with 129 beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupied of the 585 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 22 percent.

Meanwhile, of 469 system ventilators, 93 people are connected, for 20 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people who present comorbidities. This official statistical document collects these data indicates that the deaths correspond to 24.06 percent due to hypertension, while due to diabetes, 15.02 percent.

In the same way, it establishes that 1,587 women in a state of pregnancy affected by the coronavirus, health workers 1,811 and those under 20 years old about 45,426.