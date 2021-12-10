Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican leaders mull regional issues

Santo Domingo.- Everything is ready for this Friday to start the Second Summit between the presidents of Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic, in the continuation of the dialogue on the problems of the region addressed last October in Ciudad Panama.

The Summit, which only includes these three countries in the so-called Alliance for Development in Democracy, will take place today, Friday and tomorrow, Saturday, and will be hosted by President Luis Abinader.

The presidents of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado; and from Panama, Laurentino Cortizo plan to arrive in the country at Luperón international airport, in Puerto Plata, at 7:30pm today.

Abinader will host a dinner together with representatives of the business sector from the three countries on the same night.

From 9am to 10am on Saturday, the presidents will hold meetings with private sector representatives, and depart starting at 5:30pm