Operation Falcon seizes more properties in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- More than 15 properties have been seized in the last 24 hours in Santiago from those involved in the alleged money laundering and drug trafficking network dismantled through Operation Falcón.

Among the assets seized by the authorities are houses, apartments and businesses owned by members of the alleged criminal organization.

A Justice Ministry source told Diario Libre that these are provisional seizures on the continuation of the Falcón case.

The organization was dismantled last September during the more than 100 raids in different parts of the country. In these operations, vehicles, expensive watches and several million dollars in cash were seized.