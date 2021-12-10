US Government donates three hospitals to COE

Santo Domingo, DR.

Three mobile hospitals with nine modules and a capacity for 40 stretchers, received this Friday from the Emergency Operations Center (COE) as a donation from the United States government.

The US donation joins two other units through the Southern Command. They seek to increase the capacity of the Dominican Government to offer emergency assistance during operations in response to disasters or health crises.

During a press conference, the representatives of both nations highlighted that the infrastructure has three pavilions with rapid deployment that allow attending to “any emergency in minutes” and another six that can be alternative places for

medical care for a long time.

They also pointed out that each hospital has an electrical system of two 70 KBA generators, nine air conditioners, a water system, sinks, and showers.

The director of Exercises and Coalition Affairs of the United States Southern Command, Kevin J Bostick, expressed when taking the floor that “the United States firmly believes that the collective security of our friends promotes our security.”

On his side, the director of the COE, Juan Manuel Méndez Garcia, said: that the donation “will undoubtedly strengthen inter-institutional cooperation and the spirit of brotherhood between the two peoples.”