Three Dominicans among the migrants involved in truck accident in Mexico; one dies

At least three Dominicans are among the 166 migrants traveling in a trailer that crashed on Thursday in southern Mexico; one of them died, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic.

Through a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Dominican Foreign Ministry expressed its regret for the fatal accident that has claimed the lives of 55 people, most of them Guatemalan nationals.

“We express our condolences and solidarity with the families of the affected victims, especially our Dominican citizens sadly identified among the deceased.”

The Foreign Ministry reported that the Dominican ambassador to Mexico, María Isabel Castillo, met with the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, to carry out the procedures to accompany the nationals. In the statement, the authorities did not reveal the identity of the Dominican.