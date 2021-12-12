Haiti, defense of democracy and economic integration: Themes of Alliance for Development in Democracy

Puerto Plata, DR.

The demand that the international community undertakes the search for alternatives for a solution to the crisis in Haiti, the defense of democratic values, with the call for the freedom of political prisoners in Nicaragua, and the promotion of trade, in addition to the economic integration, are the central themes of the declaration of Puerto Plata.

Presidents Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica, Laurentino Cortizo from Panama, and Luis Abinader from the Dominican Republic, after the third meeting within the Alliance for Development in Democracy, read a joint statement on the Malecón in Puerto Plata.

The document establishes that the three leaders renew their commitment to the rule of law, democracy, respect for human rights, and freedom of expression, the founding spirit of this alliance.

Haiti

The presidents called on the international community, particularly the United States, the European Union, and Canada, to provide all support to the Haitian National Police to improve the security climate in that country.

They also called on the United Nations Program and the Pan American Health Organization to strengthen the Haitian health system, emphasizing maternal and child care, vaccination against Covid, and medicine in general.

They reiterated the proposal presented in Panama on a roadmap for a Comprehensive Development Plan for Haiti, which includes pacification, infrastructure improvement, reforestation, and financing.

Assessment

Regarding the political dialogue, the leaders appreciated their participation in the Summit for Democracy called by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, particularly the defense of the democratic system and its values.

They congratulated the Honduran people, the electoral authorities of that country, and Mrs. Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, the first woman elected President of that country, for the successful election day.

Nicaragua

Regarding Nicaragua, they reiterated their concern about the situation in that country and demanded the immediate release of the political prisoners.

They entrusted the foreign ministers to make known the purposes of the alliance at the international level.

They highlighted the solid relationship between the three countries. Furthermore, they welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding that creates a ministerial working group to deepen synergies, detect opportunities for regionalization in value chains, strengthen trade relations and complementarities of the countries’ economies, and generate the creation of a high-level business commission.

They announced that the next meeting of the alliance will be held in Costa Rica in the first quarter of 2022.

The leaders received the declaration of distinguished visitors by the Puerto Plata City Council, receiving the commemorative plaques of Mayor Diomedes Roque García and the President of the Chapter House, Angélica López.